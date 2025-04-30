Movies and TV shows casting in Houston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Houston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Chase Love Unscripted'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Character Stand In (other, 21-65)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Scaries'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Chesterberry John (day player, male, 60-100)

--- Juan Carlos (day player, male, 35-50)

--- Chesterberry John's Widow (day player, female, 60-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Exiled'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Robert (lead, male, 50-65)

--- Assistant Director (crew)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Having Kids For The Wrong Reasons'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Belle (lead, female, 35-45)

--- Chuck (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Deveon (supporting, male, 20-33)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'UGC Video'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Expert/Specialist (content creators & real people, 29-60)

--- Doctor/Pharmacist (lead, female, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Social Cues'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Director/DP (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'The Visitor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ivan (lead, male, 18-30)

--- The Devil (lead, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas; Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Talking Head Interview'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Videographer (HD) (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary here

