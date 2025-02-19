Movies and TV shows casting in Houston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Houston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'SavageShawnTv'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On Screen Talent (content creators & real people, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Emile (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Billie (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Last Light,' Crew'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hair and Makeup Artist (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Five Facts About the Moon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Wife (supporting, female, 23-35)

--- Husband (supporting, male, 23-40)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Undercurrent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kayla (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Detective Mason (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Dante (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Little More, A Little Less'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 20-27)

--- Aiden (supporting, male, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Tea With Lea'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Guest (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Falling Darkly'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gabriel (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Amy (supporting, female, 28-38)

--- Amanda Russell (day player, female, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Potently Eloquent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kristy (supporting, female, 22-50)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Division'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Charles Lassiter (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Kim Ryan (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Bill Mason (supporting, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Pace Yourself'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dan (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Annalise (day player, female, 30-45)

--- Nate (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Change Grief: Navigating Loss & Transformation'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Narrator, Voice Over (voiceover, female, 25-50)

--- Colorist (crew)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary here

