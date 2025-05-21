Movies and TV shows casting in Fort Worth

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Fort Worth, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Rarer Media'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Melinda (supporting, female, 30-50)

--- Harper Rawlings (day player, 55-70)

--- Delbart (day player, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Truth vs Authority – Street Conspiracies'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Actor (supporting, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Car Repo a Youtube Series'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Car Owner (lead, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'He Is,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Galen (lead, male, 30-55)

--- Sophia (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Lydia (supporting, female, 8-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.