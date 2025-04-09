Movies and TV shows casting in Fort Worth

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Fort Worth, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dating Reality Show'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Stories for Sale'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eileen (lead, female, 20-40)

--- Ray (lead, male, 28-50)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Diamond Eyes Of Aphrodisia'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kitty Round (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'We Just Might Be Ok'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kara (voiceover, 29-40)

--- Davis (lead, male, 33-43)

--- Lauren (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Phases'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ryan (lead, male, 21-27)

--- Richard (lead, male, 50-70)

--- Sebastian (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

