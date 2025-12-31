Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Jāti'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Patrick (supporting, male, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Fanzine Editor' and 'Grammar Nazi'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kerri (supporting, female, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: $42

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Phantom Retrieval'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cam (supporting, male, 23-50)

--- Eliana (lead, female, 23-35)

--- Lighting Designer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'One Last Summer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Emma (lead, female, 18-20)

--- James (lead, male, 18-20)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Chasing Hope'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Jessica (lead, female, 18-22)

--- Officer Brian (supporting, male, 28-45)

--- Hospital Staff (background extra, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Im Alright'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jason (lead, male, 24-30)

--- Ryan (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Sound (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Rarer Media' Reshoots'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hal (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Vivid Imagination of David Thursby'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Greta Thursby (lead, female, 25-50)

--- David Thursby (lead, male, 40-70)

--- The Drifter (supporting, male, 30-70)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Shreveport, Louisiana

- Learn more about the short film here

'Limelight With a Limp'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Tiffany (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.