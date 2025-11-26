Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
'Jāti'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Henry (supporting, male, 25-35)
--- Patrick (supporting, male, 35-50)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Los Plantas'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)
--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'One Last Summer'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Emma (lead, female, 18-20)
--- James (lead, male, 18-20)
- Average hourly rate: $18
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Damaged'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Mom (supporting, female, 20-30)
--- Calvin (Adult) (lead, male, 27-35)
--- Therapist (supporting, female, 28-50)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Phantom Retrieval'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Cam (supporting, male, 23-50)
--- Eliana (lead, female, 23-35)
--- Lighting Designer (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $100
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Schism'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)
--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)
--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Detective Gomez'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Wong (, 26-32)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Snowdrift Summer'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Beatrice "B" (lead, female, 20-30)
--- Mike (lead, male, 23-30)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Rarer Media' Reshoots'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Hal (supporting, male, 50-80)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Fanzine Editor' and 'Grammar Nazi'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Kerri (supporting, female, 20-40)
- Average hourly rate: $42
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)
--- Max (lead, 25-35)
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The House by the Marsh'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)
--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)
--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Visitor'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Ivan (lead, male, 18-30)
--- The Devil (lead, male, 40-100)
- Average hourly rate: $13
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Pace Yourself'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Extra (background extra, 18-80)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
