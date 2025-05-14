Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Candy'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Shane (supporting, male, 21-35)

--- Ariel (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Librarian (supporting, 18-60)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'He Is,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Galen (lead, male, 30-55)

--- Sophia (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Lydia (supporting, female, 8-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Truth vs Authority – Street Conspiracies'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Actor (supporting, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Scaries'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Chesterberry John (day player, male, 60-100)

--- Juan Carlos (day player, male, 35-50)

--- Chesterberry John's Widow (day player, female, 60-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Poached'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Breaking the Shelf'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster/News Anchor 1 (voiceover, 30-50)

--- Newscaster/News Anchor 2 (voiceover, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Car Repo a Youtube Series'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Car Owner (lead, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Social Cues'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Director/DP (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Loser'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Fan (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Barbershop'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Crew (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $68

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.