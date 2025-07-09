Movies and TV shows casting in Corpus Christi

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Harrisburg. (Canva/Canva)
By Backstage

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Corpus Christi, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'Body of Christ'

- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Kevin (day player, male, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Corpus Christi, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
--- Max (lead, 25-35)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)
--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)
--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Barbershop'

- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Crew (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $69
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the documentary series here

Canva

'Social Cues'

- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Director/DP (crew)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the documentary series here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!