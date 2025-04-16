Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'We Just Might Be Ok'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kara (voiceover, 29-40)

--- Davis (lead, male, 33-43)

--- Lauren (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Phases'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ryan (lead, male, 21-27)

--- Richard (lead, male, 50-70)

--- Sebastian (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'PBS Documentary, Production Sound Recordist'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Sound Recordist (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Everywhere The Signs'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Janet (lead, female, 30-45)

--- Mike (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Diego (supporting, male, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dating Reality Show'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'One Note'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teacher (background extra, female, 30-50)

--- Amara Davis (lead, female, 7-10)

--- Mrs. Davis (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Sincerley Brad'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Brad Sr. (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mike Should Have Stayed Home Tonight'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, trans male, 18-25)

--- Ira (lead, male, trans male, 40-100)

--- Hunk (supporting, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Social Cues'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Director/DP (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Steve Cam (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Having Kids For The Wrong Reasons'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Belle (lead, female, 35-45)

--- Chuck (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Deveon (supporting, male, 20-33)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mary'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Miguel (supporting, male, 15-19)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

