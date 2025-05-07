Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Whispers in the Walls'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)

--- Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)

--- Rose (supporting, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Gold Digger or True Heiress'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Alice (lead, female, 20-24)

--- Gray (lead, male, 22-24)

--- Joe (supporting, male, 28-35)

- Average hourly rate: $113

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Princeton, New Jersey

'The Lonely Crowd' Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ashley (female lead) (lead, female, 28-40)

--- Peter (male lead) (lead, male, 30-45)

--- Production Assistant (PA) (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'He Named Him Adam'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hal Stephens (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Raynell (supporting, female, 28-32)

--- Pastor Mark (Cameo) (supporting, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $108

- Casting locations: Burbank, California

'Americatronic!'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Carmen King (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Ian Reily (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Charlotte Reynolds (lead, 19-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'FX's 'The Beauty,' Escorts'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Escorts (background extra, female, 20-29)

- Average hourly rate: $120

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Fake Princess'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lily (lead, female, 22-33)

--- William (lead, 25-35)

--- Grace (supporting, female, 22-33)

- Average hourly rate: $56

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; West Palm Beach, Florida

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Hartford, Connecticut; New Haven, Connecticut; New York City, New York; Durham, New Hampshire

'Urban Muse'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Rachel (lead, female, 15-22)

--- trevor (lead, male, 11-15)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Hollywood, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida

'The Packs' Doctor'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Yara Ellis (lead, female, 22-26)

--- Alpha Warren Hill (lead, male, 20-26)

--- Alpha Simon (lead, male, 20-26)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Gum'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Small Indie Romantic Comedy'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenny (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Brian (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Paul (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Dead Fred'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jane (day player, female, 25-40)

--- Fred (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Joe (day player, male, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

'Yellow Teeth'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eddie (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Anthony (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Assistant Director (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

'What I Left Behind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, 18-25)

--- Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

'Hold Still'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Ophelia (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Tess (supporting, female, 45-55)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Bill (lead, 18-26)

--- Melanie (lead, 20-28)

--- Jack (supporting, 20-28)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Exit 17'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jessica Hughes (supporting, 28-40)

--- Stephanie (day player, female, 18-35)

--- Casting PA (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

