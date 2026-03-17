The most talked-about TV series of 2026

Stacker Media Inc. reports that 2026's TV landscape features standout series like HBO's *Game of Thrones* prequel and revivals like *Malcolm in the Middle*.

When it comes to TV in 2026, the question isn't whether there's something to watch—it's whether you can keep up. The streaming wars have matured into something closer to a stalemate, which means the shows that break through are earning it the old-fashioned way: through exceptional writing, magnetic casts, and stories that refuse to sit still.

The year is already shaping up to be a landmark one. HBO launched a new Game of Thrones universe entry that critics are calling the best fantasy television of the decade. Prime Video dropped a star-studded crime thriller that had everyone arguing on opening weekend. And by April, the most delayed comeback in prestige TV history will finally land when Euphoria returns after a four-year absence.

The revival economy is also alive and well. Beloved comedies from the early 2000s are making their long-awaited returns, while continuing anthology series are arriving with casts so stacked they seem engineered to trend. And for fans of the dark and gothic, a vampire rock star is preparing to mount the most dramatic tour since Ziggy Stardust.

To identify the most talked-about TV of 2026, Stacker surveyed coverage from outlets including The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Variety, and Rolling Stone to identify 10 series commanding the most attention this year. Only brand-new series or new seasons premiering in 2026 were considered.

One honest caveat: with so much airing this year, plenty had to be left off. You'll need to look elsewhere for "Scarpetta," "Bridgerton" Season 4, "The Comeback" Season 3, and "Outlander's" final season. Consider our 10 as a starting point.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall (Stacker/Stacker)

HBO Max

HBO | Premiered January 18, 2026

The Westeros franchise has been running long enough to need a reset—and HBO quietly delivered one on January 18, 2026. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," the second Game of Thrones prequel series, is set a full century before the events of the original show and follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), a lowborn hedge knight, and his improbable squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), a bald child harboring a very significant family secret.

Adapted from George R.R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas by creator Ira Parker, the six-episode first season took critics and audiences by surprise with its intimate, road-trip energy. Gone are the dragons, palace intrigue, and operatic bloodbaths of the franchise's previous entries. What replaced them earned a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb score of 8.8. The season averaged nearly 14 million viewers per episode in the U.S. by February, and HBO has already renewed it for a second season, set for 2027.

The Boys: Season 5

The Boys season 5 promo photo (Stacker/Stacker)

Amazon // MGM Studios

Prime Video | Premieres April 8, 2026

It was always going to end like this: a fascist with laser eyes trying to become immortal, and a team of violent underdogs with a supe-killing virus as their only play. Prime Video's superhero satire "The Boys" wraps its five-season run on April 8, 2026, with showrunner Eric Kripke—who announced the final season during the Season 4 premiere with characteristic flair—ready to go out as loud as possible.

The final eight episodes open on a world under Homelander's (Antony Starr) complete control, with dissidents imprisoned in so-called Freedom Camps. Karl Urban returns as the newly radicalized Billy Butcher, armed with a virus capable of wiping out every super-powered being on earth—himself included. The season also reunites Kripke with his "Supernatural" cast: Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins join Jensen Ackles (already back as Soldier Boy) for a finale worth the wait. The series finale airs May 20, 2026.

The Testaments

Chase Infiniti as Agnes (Stacker/Stacker)

IMDb // Disney

Hulu | Premieres April 8, 2026

"The Handmaid's Tale" ended in May 2025 after six seasons and 66 episodes. The door to Gilead closed. Then it opened again when Hulu green-lit "The Testaments," a sequel series based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The first three episodes arrive April 8, 2026, with weekly installments to follow.

The shift in perspective is complete. Where "The Handmaid's Tale" followed June Osborne's escape from the regime, "The Testaments" is set roughly 15 years after the original show's events and follows two teenagers: Agnes (Chase Infiniti), June's daughter Hannah, who has grown up entirely inside Gilead; and Daisy (Lucy Halliday), a young Canadian whose life is upended by a secret connecting her to the same world. Ann Dowd returns as Aunt Lydia—now positioned not as an enforcer but as something closer to a dissident from within. Creator Bruce Miller returns as showrunner. Elisabeth Moss produces.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair

Cast promo art for Malcolm in the Middle reboot (Stacker/Stacker)

Disney / Hulu

Hulu | Premieres April 10, 2026

It took 18 years, a creator holdout, two writers the creator specifically demanded, and a pitch that started as a movie before shrinking into four episodes—but "Malcolm in the Middle" is finally, improbably back. The revival miniseries drops April 10, 2026, with Frankie Muniz reprising the title role alongside Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Emy Coligado. Nearly the complete original ensemble.

The premise is exactly what you'd expect from a show that always understood the comedy of inevitability: Malcolm has spent over a decade shielding his daughter from his chaotic family. Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party. The walls close. The chaos returns. Creator and writer Linwood Boomer is back in the room, and director Ken Kwapis—who helmed episodes of the original—directed all four installments.

Euphoria: Season 3

Zendaya sitting in a truck in art for Euphoria season 3 (Stacker/Stacker)

HBO Max

HBO | Premieres April 12, 2026

In December 2025, HBO's Instagram posted a photo of Zendaya in a car with two words: "Let's ride." The internet recognized it as confirmation that the longest wait in prestige television was almost over. "Euphoria" Season 3 premieres April 12, 2026—four years after Season 2's finale, through what creator Sam Levinson has described as a complete reinvention of the show's world.

A five-year time jump carries the East Highland characters out of high school and into an adult reckoning. Rue (Zendaya) resurfaces in Mexico, in debt to a dangerous figure named Laurie (Martha Kelly), looking for ways out. Cassie and Nate are engaged. Jules is in art school. The season was shot partially on 65mm film—the first narrative television series to do so in significant volume—and carries eight episodes with a finale airing May 31, 2026. The delays were real. The production chaos was real. The impatient audience waiting on the other end is also very real.

Beef: Season 2

Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin and Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin in Beef season 2 (Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix

Netflix | Premieres April 16, 2026

"Beef" won eight Emmy Awards for its first season and then went quiet for three years. The anthology format gave creator Lee Sung Jin the freedom to start over entirely—new characters, new conflict, new cast—and what he came back with on April 16, 2026, is an embarrassment of riches. Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan play the feuding Millennial couple at the center of Season 2's unraveling. Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton play the younger employees who stumble into the blast radius. Youn Yuh-jung and Song Kang-ho play the Korean billionaire owners of the country club where all of it unfolds.

The setting is more elevated than the parking lot where Season 1 ignited, but the thesis is the same: rage as social revelation, grievance as character portrait. All eight 30-minute episodes drop simultaneously on April 16. The show's score is entirely original music by Finneas O'Connell, a multiple Oscar and Grammy winner. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong stay on as executive producers.

The Vampire Lestat

Sam Reid as the Lestat de Lioncourt (Stacker/Stacker)

AMC

AMC | Premieres June 7, 2026

AMC's "Interview with the Vampire" adaptation earned two acclaimed seasons by doing something the 1994 film never fully managed: taking the queer, race-conscious heart of Anne Rice's novels seriously. For the third season—officially retitled "The Vampire Lestat" to honor the book it adapts—the brat prince himself (Sam Reid) takes over the narrative. The premiere is June 7, 2026.

The conceit is perfect: fed up with Daniel Molloy's published account of his life with Louis, Lestat launches a multi-city rock tour in the 1980s to set the record straight. The season cuts between his San Francisco concerts and his origins in 18th-century France. Reid performs all the songs himself. Jacob Anderson returns as Louis, now watching Lestat's fame spiral with the particular exhaustion of a man who knows exactly how this ends. New cast additions include Sheila Atim as Akasha, the Queen of the Damned, and Jennifer Ehle as Gabriella, Lestat's mother. Rolin Jones returns as creator and showrunner.

House of the Dragon: Season 3

Emma D'Arcy in House of Dragons (Stacker/Stacker)

HBO

HBO | Premieres Summer 2026

The Dance of the Dragons has been building toward this. Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" ended on the cusp of the Battle of the Gullet—a massive aerial and naval confrontation drawn from George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood"—and Season 3, premiering in June 2026, opens with it. Filming ran from March to October 2025. The eight-episode season brings back Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, now on opposite sides of a civil war for which neither was quite prepared.

Showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed in January 2026 that the forthcoming fourth season—announced by HBO in November 2025 and slated for 2028—will be the show's last. Which means Season 3 is the penultimate chapter of the Targaryen civil war: the point at which the dance becomes a slaughter. HBO has already signaled the network's commitment to keeping the franchise alive through 2028, with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" Season 2 arriving in 2027 to bridge the gap.

The Madison

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in The Madison (Stacker/Stacker)

Emerson Miller // Paramount+

Paramount+ | Premiered March 14, 2026

Taylor Sheridan has built a television empire out of rugged men, Montana landscapes, and the quiet cost of protecting what you love. "The Madison," which premiered March 14, 2026, is his most personal departure from that template. Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell—reunited onscreen for the first time since 1988's "Tequila Sunrise"—play Stacy and Preston Clyburn, a New York City family who relocate to the Madison River valley of central Montana following a tragedy that scatters them.

The six-episode first season was released in two three-episode drops (March 14 and 21) and was already renewed for a second season before Season 1 finished its debut run. Critics noted the tonal shift from Sheridan's previous work—less gunfire, more grief—and Sheridan himself has called it his most intimate project to date. The cast also includes Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, and Beau Garrett. The Clyburns have no connection to the Duttons. This one stands on its own.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line

Emily Rudd and Iñaki Godoy in One Piece (Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix

Netflix | 2026 (date TBA)

Netflix's live-action adaptation of "One Piece" was the surprise of 2023—praised for honoring the spirit of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga, where every previous Hollywood attempt had failed. The second season, subtitled "Into the Grand Line," continues Monkey D. Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) journey to become King of the Pirates as the crew sails into deeper, more dangerous waters. Oda returns as executive producer and has been sharing production updates with the franchise's devoted fanbase throughout filming.

The show premieres in 2026 with an exact date still to be confirmed at the time of writing, but it arrives as one of Netflix's most anticipated scripted releases of the year. The task for Season 2 is the same as it was for Season 1: maintain the tone, honor the source material, and keep the crew together. Early signs—including Oda's continued involvement and a cast that visibly loves what they're making—suggest the answer to all three is yes.