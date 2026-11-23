As history tells, the 1940s were a decade that shaped American life. The country faced World War II, ration books, factory work, radio news, and families waiting for letters from loved ones who were overseas. By the end of the decade, the war was completely over, and people were starting fresh, and the first signs of the baby boom were starting to appear.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 40s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#30. Raymond
Raymond is a name of German origin meaning "protector".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,231
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 872 (#393 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 109,051 (#23 most common name)
#29. Manuel
Manuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God with us".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,276
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,483 (#165 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 13,822 (#156 most common name)
#28. Tommy
Tommy is a name of English origin meaning "twin".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,773
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 467 (#598 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 36,859 (#77 most common name)
#27. Edward
Edward is a name of English origin meaning "prosperous".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,828
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,947 (#216 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 174,798 (#18 most common name)
#26. Roy
Roy is a name of French origin meaning "royalty".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,876
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 655 (#489 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 65,628 (#43 most common name)
#25. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning "humble".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,927
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,535 (#264 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 183,356 (#17 most common name)
#24. Frank
Frank is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,103
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 706 (#456 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 119,420 (#21 most common name)
#23. Bobby
Bobby is a name of German origin meaning "bright fame".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,051
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 361 (#727 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 58,686 (#48 most common name)
#22. Juan
Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God is gracious".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,778
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,718 (#45 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 10,161 (#173 most common name)
#21. Johnny
Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is gracious".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,084
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,231 (#310 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 56,987 (#50 most common name)
#20. Gary
Gary is a name of English origin meaning "spearman".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,727
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 269 (#866 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 217,766 (#14 most common name)
#19. Ronald
Ronald is a name of English origin meaning "counsel rule".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,977
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 410 (#665 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 282,478 (#10 most common name)
#18. Jimmy
Jimmy is a name of English origin meaning "supplanter".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,319
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 560 (#544 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 63,368 (#46 most common name)
#17. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,342
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,559 (#262 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 198,551 (#16 most common name)
#16. George
George is a name of Greek origin meaning "farmer".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,718
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,432 (#168 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 209,005 (#15 most common name)
#15. Donald
Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "world ruler".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,775
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 340 (#752 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 247,829 (#12 most common name)
#14. Billy
Billy is a name of English origin meaning "resolute protection".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 10,249
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 323 (#776 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 67,656 (#42 most common name)
#13. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 10,596
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,310 (#72 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 350,771 (#8 most common name)
#12. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 10,690
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11,940 (#9 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 16,391 (#142 most common name)
#11. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,867
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10,424 (#19 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 336,564 (#9 most common name)
#10. Jerry
Jerry is a name of English origin meaning "exalted of the Lord".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 13,765
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 483 (#584 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 167,224 (#19 most common name)
#9. Larry
Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning "from the place of the laurel leaves".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 13,997
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 356 (#733 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 255,899 (#11 most common name)
#8. Joe
Joe is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah increases".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 14,201
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,054 (#346 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 71,891 (#40 most common name)
#7. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 15,144
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,018 (#210 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 477,472 (#5 most common name)
#6. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 18,768
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11,358 (#14 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 426,365 (#6 most common name)
#5. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 20,022
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10,959 (#18 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 556,469 (#4 most common name)
#4. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 20,391
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,632 (#78 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 361,760 (#7 most common name)
#3. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 27,323
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 8,731 (#31 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 711,600 (#3 most common name)
#2. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 29,378
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,577 (#81 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 758,115 (#2 most common name)
#1. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Texas
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 37,708
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11,271 (#16 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 795,767 (#1 most common name)