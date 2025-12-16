Most expensive homes for sale in Tyler

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Tyler listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 15996 Eastside Rd, Tyler
- Price: $3,595,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,472
- Price per square foot: $803
- Lot size: 5.9 acres
- Days on market: 144 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 7211 County Road 235, Tyler
- Price: $3,300,000
- 12 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,938
- Price per square foot: $415
- Lot size: 102.0 acres
- Days on market: 586 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 2801 Wexford Dr Apt 1401, Tyler
- Price: $2,999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,200
- Price per square foot: $714
- Days on market: 75 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 2801 Wexford Dr, Tyler
- Price: $2,999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,200
- Price per square foot: $714
- Days on market: 33 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 16508 Hailey Ct, Tyler
- Price: $2,895,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,730
- Price per square foot: $297
- Lot size: 6.6 acres
- Days on market: 145 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 4573 Cascades Shoreline Dr, Tyler
- Price: $2,550,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,871
- Price per square foot: $371
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 39 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 10794 County Road 334, Tyler
- Price: $1,950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,884
- Price per square foot: $502
- Days on market: 341 days (-$250,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 7120 Nottaway Dr, Tyler
- Price: $1,877,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,047
- Price per square foot: $266
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 140 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 18142 County Road 122, Tyler
- Price: $1,700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,565
- Price per square foot: $372
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 169 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 14460 County Road 46, Tyler
- Price: $1,695,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,066
- Price per square foot: $552
- Lot size: 48.2 acres
- Days on market: 89 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

