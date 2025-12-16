Most expensive homes for sale in San Angelo

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in San Angelo listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 2061 Beaty Rd, San Angelo
- Price: $2,100,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,653
- Price per square foot: $451
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 239 days
#2. 1527 Butler Dr, San Angelo
- Price: $1,750,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,093
- Price per square foot: $246
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 109 days
#3. 1733 Overhill Dr, San Angelo
- Price: $1,550,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,523
- Price per square foot: $342
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 116 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 1501 Paseo De Vaca St, San Angelo
- Price: $1,375,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,700
- Price per square foot: $292
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 76 days
#5. 6080 Tumbleweed Dr, San Angelo
- Price: $1,356,900
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,538
- Price per square foot: $299
- Lot size: 20.6 acres
- Days on market: 190 days
#6. 4334 Motl Rd, San Angelo
- Price: $1,290,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,100
- Price per square foot: $1,172
- Lot size: 12.2 acres
- Days on market: 345 days
#7. 14011 Other, San Angelo
- Price: $1,210,550
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,204
- Price per square foot: $377
- Lot size: 28.3 acres
- Days on market: 112 days (-$49,450 price reduction since listing)
#8. 5417 Bent Oak Ct, San Angelo
- Price: $1,199,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,754
- Price per square foot: $208
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 110 days
#9. 5313 Enclave Ct, San Angelo
- Price: $1,180,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,800
- Price per square foot: $310
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 319 days (-$80,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 1901 Pulliam St, San Angelo
- Price: $1,000,000
- 31 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: 16,104
- Price per square foot: $62
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 195 days
