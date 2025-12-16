Most expensive homes for sale in McAllen

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in McAllen listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 9200 N Taylor Rd, McAllen
- Price: $3,875,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,600
- Price per square foot: $587
- Lot size: 9.7 acres
- Days on market: 97 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 9 Old Orchard Rd, McAllen
- Price: $3,875,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,741
- Price per square foot: $500
- Lot size: 3.0 acres
- Days on market: 40 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 1700 Frontera Rd, McAllen
- Price: $2,999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,181
- Price per square foot: $417
- Lot size: 5.0 acres
- Days on market: 69 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 1700 Dartmouth Ave, McAllen
- Price: $2,600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,262
- Price per square foot: $494
- Lot size: 5.0 acres
- Days on market: 277 days (-$99,999 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 413 W Columbia Ave, McAllen
- Price: $2,100,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,813
- Price per square foot: $550
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 251 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 323 Nightingale Ave, McAllen
- Price: $2,100,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,534
- Price per square foot: $278
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 116 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 8901 N 2nd St, McAllen
- Price: $1,980,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,697
- Price per square foot: $421
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 133 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 301 Byron Nelson St Unit 39, McAllen
- Price: $1,800,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,716
- Price per square foot: $314
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 160 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 4648 Estancia Pkwy, McAllen
- Price: $1,699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,919
- Price per square foot: $345
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 89 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 421 Goldcrest Ave, McAllen
- Price: $1,699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,551
- Price per square foot: $259
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 68 days
- View listing on realtor.com