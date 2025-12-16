Most expensive homes for sale in McAllen

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in McAllen listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 9200 N Taylor Rd, McAllen

- Price: $3,875,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,600

- Price per square foot: $587

- Lot size: 9.7 acres

- Days on market: 97 days

#2. 9 Old Orchard Rd, McAllen

- Price: $3,875,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,741

- Price per square foot: $500

- Lot size: 3.0 acres

- Days on market: 40 days

#3. 1700 Frontera Rd, McAllen

- Price: $2,999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,181

- Price per square foot: $417

- Lot size: 5.0 acres

- Days on market: 69 days

#4. 1700 Dartmouth Ave, McAllen

- Price: $2,600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,262

- Price per square foot: $494

- Lot size: 5.0 acres

- Days on market: 277 days (-$99,999 price reduction since listing)

#5. 413 W Columbia Ave, McAllen

- Price: $2,100,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,813

- Price per square foot: $550

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 251 days

#6. 323 Nightingale Ave, McAllen

- Price: $2,100,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,534

- Price per square foot: $278

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 116 days

#7. 8901 N 2nd St, McAllen

- Price: $1,980,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,697

- Price per square foot: $421

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 133 days

#8. 301 Byron Nelson St Unit 39, McAllen

- Price: $1,800,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,716

- Price per square foot: $314

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 160 days

#9. 4648 Estancia Pkwy, McAllen

- Price: $1,699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,919

- Price per square foot: $345

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 89 days

#10. 421 Goldcrest Ave, McAllen

- Price: $1,699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,551

- Price per square foot: $259

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 68 days

