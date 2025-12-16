Most expensive homes for sale in Lubbock

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in North Port from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Lubbock listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 7602 60th St, Lubbock

- Price: $4,700,000

- 54 bedrooms, 33 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 30,117

- Price per square foot: $156

- Lot size: 2.3 acres

- Days on market: 104 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 16606 County Road 1920, Lubbock

- Price: $3,699,999

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,067

- Price per square foot: $523

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 63 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 1902 Aberdeen Ave, Lubbock

- Price: $2,750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,773

- Price per square foot: $576

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 61 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 5631 Woodrow Rd, Lubbock

- Price: $2,700,000

- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,000

- Price per square foot: $270

- Lot size: 16.0 acres

- Days on market: 33 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 5924 Erskine St, Lubbock

- Price: $2,500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,407

- Price per square foot: $733

- Lot size: 16.0 acres

- Days on market: 49 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 4011 140th St, Lubbock

- Price: $2,249,990

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,791

- Price per square foot: $388

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 50 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 7002 50th St, Lubbock

- Price: $2,200,000

- 9 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,819

- Price per square foot: $249

- Lot size: 10.3 acres

- Days on market: 55 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 4003 104th St, Lubbock

- Price: $2,100,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,703

- Price per square foot: $368

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 46 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 7102 Woodrow Rd, Lubbock

- Price: $2,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,415

- Price per square foot: $237

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 62 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 14914 Miami Ave, Lubbock

- Price: $1,990,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,505

- Price per square foot: $361

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 49 days

- View listing on realtor.com