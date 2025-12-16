Most expensive homes for sale in El Paso

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in El Paso listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1609 Camino Alto Rd, El Paso

- Price: $3,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,139

- Price per square foot: $448

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 397 days

#2. 128 Camino Barranca Dr, El Paso

- Price: $2,695,500

- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,302

- Price per square foot: $369

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 125 days

#3. 1033 Singing Hills Dr, El Paso

- Price: $2,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,266

- Price per square foot: $398

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 32 days

#4. 324 Wild Willow Dr, El Paso

- Price: $2,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,548

- Price per square foot: $381

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 118 days

#5. 824 Dulcinea Ct, El Paso

- Price: $2,300,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,941

- Price per square foot: $387

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 274 days

#6. 904 Vista Mia Ct, El Paso

- Price: $2,300,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,554

- Price per square foot: $304

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 63 days

#7. 6750 Gato Rd, El Paso

- Price: $2,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,179

- Price per square foot: $538

- Lot size: 4.9 acres

- Days on market: 45 days

#8. 2300 Red Sky Ln, El Paso

- Price: $2,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,410

- Price per square foot: $303

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 71 days

#9. 813 Rosinante Rd, El Paso

- Price: $1,975,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,000

- Price per square foot: $329

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 298 days (-$275,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 6664 Tuscany Ridge Dr, El Paso

- Price: $1,665,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,624

- Price per square foot: $251

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 194 days (-$35,000 price reduction since listing)

