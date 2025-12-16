Most expensive homes for sale in El Paso

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in El Paso listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1609 Camino Alto Rd, El Paso
- Price: $3,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,139
- Price per square foot: $448
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 397 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 128 Camino Barranca Dr, El Paso
- Price: $2,695,500
- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,302
- Price per square foot: $369
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 125 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 1033 Singing Hills Dr, El Paso
- Price: $2,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,266
- Price per square foot: $398
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 32 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 324 Wild Willow Dr, El Paso
- Price: $2,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,548
- Price per square foot: $381
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 118 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 824 Dulcinea Ct, El Paso
- Price: $2,300,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,941
- Price per square foot: $387
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 274 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 904 Vista Mia Ct, El Paso
- Price: $2,300,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,554
- Price per square foot: $304
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 63 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 6750 Gato Rd, El Paso
- Price: $2,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,179
- Price per square foot: $538
- Lot size: 4.9 acres
- Days on market: 45 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2300 Red Sky Ln, El Paso
- Price: $2,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,410
- Price per square foot: $303
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 71 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 813 Rosinante Rd, El Paso
- Price: $1,975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,000
- Price per square foot: $329
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 298 days (-$275,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 6664 Tuscany Ridge Dr, El Paso
- Price: $1,665,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,624
- Price per square foot: $251
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 194 days (-$35,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

