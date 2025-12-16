Most expensive homes for sale in Corpus Christi

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Corpus Christi listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5929 Wooldridge Rd, Corpus Christi
- Price: $22,900,000
- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: 214,861
- Price per square foot: $106
- Lot size: 9.6 acres
- Days on market: 809 days (-$3,000,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 3920 Brushwood Ln, Corpus Christi
- Price: $3,900,000
- nan bedrooms, 33 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 21,426
- Price per square foot: $182
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 69 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 14130 N Cabana St, Corpus Christi
- Price: $3,650,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,092
- Price per square foot: $514
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 144 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 121 Bikini Dr, Port Aransas
- Price: $3,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,274
- Price per square foot: $663
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 41 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 1901 Glenoak Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $3,399,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,904
- Price per square foot: $693
- Lot size: 20.0 acres
- Days on market: 648 days (-$201,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 1717 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $2,998,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,911
- Price per square foot: $610
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 277 days (-$502,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 6656 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi
- Price: $2,950,000
- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,306
- Price per square foot: $685
- Lot size: 6.8 acres
- Days on market: 338 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 13505 Port Royal Ct, Corpus Christi
- Price: $2,590,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,583
- Price per square foot: $722
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 102 days (-$110,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 13801 Topsail St, Corpus Christi
- Price: $2,590,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,034
- Price per square foot: $642
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 151 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 7393 State Highway 361 Unit 15O, Port Aransas
- Price: $2,450,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,636
- Price per square foot: $673
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 40 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

