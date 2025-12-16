Most expensive homes for sale in Brownsville

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in North Port from realtor.com. (Arina P Habich // Shutterstock/Arina P Habich // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Brownsville listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 9201 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville
- Price: $2,400,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,319
- Price per square foot: $1,034
- Lot size: 2.2 acres
- Days on market: 522 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 245 Calle Jacaranda, Brownsville
- Price: $2,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,037
- Price per square foot: $312
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 141 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 1500 Coffee Port Rd, Brownsville
- Price: $2,190,000
- 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,994
- Price per square foot: $313
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 629 days (-$500,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 137 Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville
- Price: $2,150,000
- 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 9,166
- Price per square foot: $234
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 92 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 137 Ruben Torres Blvd, Brownsville
- Price: $2,150,000
- 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 9,166
- Price per square foot: $234
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 133 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 4217 Morrison Rd, Brownsville
- Price: $2,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,820
- Price per square foot: $523
- Lot size: 7.9 acres
- Days on market: 46 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 5126 Kensington Ln, Brownsville
- Price: $1,850,000
- 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 11,184
- Price per square foot: $165
- Lot size: 5.0 acres
- Days on market: 31 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 214 Calle Cenizo, Brownsville
- Price: $1,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,237
- Price per square foot: $286
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 489 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 450 Bobcat St, San Benito
- Price: $1,250,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,010
- Price per square foot: $311
- Lot size: 6.0 acres
- Days on market: 221 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 145 Calle Jacaranda, Brownsville
- Price: $1,240,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,552
- Price per square foot: $189
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 20 days
- View listing on realtor.com

