Most expensive homes for sale in Brownsville

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Brownsville listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 9201 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

- Price: $2,400,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,319

- Price per square foot: $1,034

- Lot size: 2.2 acres

- Days on market: 522 days

#2. 245 Calle Jacaranda, Brownsville

- Price: $2,200,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,037

- Price per square foot: $312

- Lot size: 1.3 acres

- Days on market: 141 days

#3. 1500 Coffee Port Rd, Brownsville

- Price: $2,190,000

- 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,994

- Price per square foot: $313

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 629 days (-$500,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 137 Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville

- Price: $2,150,000

- 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 9,166

- Price per square foot: $234

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 92 days

#5. 137 Ruben Torres Blvd, Brownsville

- Price: $2,150,000

- 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 9,166

- Price per square foot: $234

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 133 days

#6. 4217 Morrison Rd, Brownsville

- Price: $2,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,820

- Price per square foot: $523

- Lot size: 7.9 acres

- Days on market: 46 days

#7. 5126 Kensington Ln, Brownsville

- Price: $1,850,000

- 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 11,184

- Price per square foot: $165

- Lot size: 5.0 acres

- Days on market: 31 days

#8. 214 Calle Cenizo, Brownsville

- Price: $1,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,237

- Price per square foot: $286

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 489 days

#9. 450 Bobcat St, San Benito

- Price: $1,250,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,010

- Price per square foot: $311

- Lot size: 6.0 acres

- Days on market: 221 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 145 Calle Jacaranda, Brownsville

- Price: $1,240,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,552

- Price per square foot: $189

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 20 days

