Most expensive homes for sale in Beaumont

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Beaumont listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 7510 Shadow Creek Dr, Beaumont
- Price: $2,150,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 12,031
- Price per square foot: $178
- Lot size: 2.4 acres
- Days on market: 186 days
#2. 12460 Keith Rd, Beaumont
- Price: $1,700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,173
- Price per square foot: $208
- Lot size: 2.6 acres
- Days on market: 39 days
#3. 8120 Evangeline Ln, Beaumont
- Price: $1,650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,415
- Price per square foot: $257
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 284 days (-$150,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 2 Estates of Montclaire, Beaumont
- Price: $1,250,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,000
- Price per square foot: $178
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 37 days
#5. 5160 Littlechase Dr, Beaumont
- Price: $1,167,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,400
- Price per square foot: $182
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 40 days
#6. 2550 Ashley St, Beaumont
- Price: $980,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,574
- Price per square foot: $129
- Lot size: 1.8 acres
- Days on market: 831 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)
#7. 7840 Halliday St, Beaumont
- Price: $944,233
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,268
- Price per square foot: $150
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 95 days (-$35,667 price reduction since listing)
#8. 2645 Village Ct, Beaumont
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,626
- Price per square foot: $194
- Days on market: 257 days
#9. 8315 Anastasia Ave, Beaumont
- Price: $864,990
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,673
- Price per square foot: $152
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 54 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 3030 Moore Rd, Beaumont
- Price: $797,700
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,300
- Price per square foot: $346
- Lot size: 22.8 acres
- Days on market: 439 days (-$52,300 price reduction since listing)
