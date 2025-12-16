Most expensive homes for sale in Amarillo

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in North Port from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Amarillo listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 33 Oldham Cir, Amarillo

- Price: $2,950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,400

- Price per square foot: $460

- Days on market: 29 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. Amarillo Sunset Portfolio, Amarillo

- Price: $2,683,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Days on market: 116 days (-$245,400 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 516 N Shore Dr, Amarillo

- Price: $2,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,103

- Price per square foot: $609

- Days on market: 27 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 8201 Valcour Dr, Amarillo

- Price: $2,299,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,113

- Price per square foot: $376

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 131 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. Portfolio Package, Amarillo

- Price: $1,999,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,527

- Price per square foot: $1,309

- Days on market: 6 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 606 N Shore Dr, Amarillo

- Price: $1,975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,165

- Price per square foot: $474

- Days on market: 188 days (-$125,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 3502 Golden Chestnut Ln, Amarillo

- Price: $1,870,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,584

- Price per square foot: $334

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 57 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 615 S Shore Dr, Amarillo

- Price: $1,799,900

- 3 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,169

- Price per square foot: $829

- Days on market: 45 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 7501 New England Pkwy, Amarillo

- Price: $1,795,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,517

- Price per square foot: $238

- Days on market: 26 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 6705 Parkwood Pl, Amarillo

- Price: $1,750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,016

- Price per square foot: $348

- Days on market: 77 days

- View listing on realtor.com