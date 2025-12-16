Most expensive homes for sale in Abilene

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Abilene listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1201 S Leggett Dr, Abilene
- Price: $1,950,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,328
- Price per square foot: $450
- Lot size: 2.3 acres
- Days on market: 118 days
#2. 302 Southwind Cir, Abilene
- Price: $1,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,838
- Price per square foot: $310
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 90 days
#3. 4334 LA Hacienda Dr, Abilene
- Price: $1,450,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,826
- Price per square foot: $248
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 298 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 957 Caballo Dr, Abilene
- Price: $1,397,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,581
- Price per square foot: $250
- Lot size: 1.7 acres
- Days on market: 252 days
#5. 942 Prado Verde Dr, Abilene
- Price: $1,375,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,532
- Price per square foot: $248
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
#6. 166 County Road 332, Abilene
- Price: $1,295,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,268
- Price per square foot: $396
- Lot size: 44.0 acres
- Days on market: 55 days
#7. 684 Taylor Ridge Estates Rd, Abilene
- Price: $1,275,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,824
- Price per square foot: $451
- Lot size: 38.6 acres
- Days on market: 70 days
#8. 2909 Woodlake Dr, Abilene
- Price: $1,275,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,527
- Price per square foot: $230
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 46 days
#9. 5318 S FM 707, Abilene
- Price: $1,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,203
- Price per square foot: $390
- Lot size: 13.0 acres
- Days on market: 169 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 3 Glen Abbey Ct, Abilene
- Price: $1,249,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,642
- Price per square foot: $269
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 24 days
