Most expensive homes for sale in Abilene

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in North Port from realtor.com. (Arina P Habich // Shutterstock/Arina P Habich // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Abilene listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1201 S Leggett Dr, Abilene
- Price: $1,950,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,328
- Price per square foot: $450
- Lot size: 2.3 acres
- Days on market: 118 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 302 Southwind Cir, Abilene
- Price: $1,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,838
- Price per square foot: $310
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 90 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 4334 LA Hacienda Dr, Abilene
- Price: $1,450,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,826
- Price per square foot: $248
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 298 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 957 Caballo Dr, Abilene
- Price: $1,397,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,581
- Price per square foot: $250
- Lot size: 1.7 acres
- Days on market: 252 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 942 Prado Verde Dr, Abilene
- Price: $1,375,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,532
- Price per square foot: $248
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 166 County Road 332, Abilene
- Price: $1,295,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,268
- Price per square foot: $396
- Lot size: 44.0 acres
- Days on market: 55 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 684 Taylor Ridge Estates Rd, Abilene
- Price: $1,275,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,824
- Price per square foot: $451
- Lot size: 38.6 acres
- Days on market: 70 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2909 Woodlake Dr, Abilene
- Price: $1,275,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,527
- Price per square foot: $230
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 46 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 5318 S FM 707, Abilene
- Price: $1,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,203
- Price per square foot: $390
- Lot size: 13.0 acres
- Days on market: 169 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 3 Glen Abbey Ct, Abilene
- Price: $1,249,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,642
- Price per square foot: $269
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 24 days
- View listing on realtor.com

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!