Most expensive homes for sale in Abilene

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Abilene listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1201 S Leggett Dr, Abilene

- Price: $1,950,000

- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,328

- Price per square foot: $450

- Lot size: 2.3 acres

- Days on market: 118 days

#2. 302 Southwind Cir, Abilene

- Price: $1,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,838

- Price per square foot: $310

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 90 days

#3. 4334 LA Hacienda Dr, Abilene

- Price: $1,450,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,826

- Price per square foot: $248

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 298 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 957 Caballo Dr, Abilene

- Price: $1,397,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,581

- Price per square foot: $250

- Lot size: 1.7 acres

- Days on market: 252 days

#5. 942 Prado Verde Dr, Abilene

- Price: $1,375,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,532

- Price per square foot: $248

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

#6. 166 County Road 332, Abilene

- Price: $1,295,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,268

- Price per square foot: $396

- Lot size: 44.0 acres

- Days on market: 55 days

#7. 684 Taylor Ridge Estates Rd, Abilene

- Price: $1,275,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,824

- Price per square foot: $451

- Lot size: 38.6 acres

- Days on market: 70 days

#8. 2909 Woodlake Dr, Abilene

- Price: $1,275,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,527

- Price per square foot: $230

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 46 days

#9. 5318 S FM 707, Abilene

- Price: $1,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,203

- Price per square foot: $390

- Lot size: 13.0 acres

- Days on market: 169 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 3 Glen Abbey Ct, Abilene

- Price: $1,249,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,642

- Price per square foot: $269

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 24 days

