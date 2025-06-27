Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Victoria and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Victoria metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Gujarati

- 69 speakers (0.06% of population)

#9. Arabic

- 72 speakers (0.06% of population)

#8. Slavic Languages (e.g. Ukrainian)

- 83 speakers (0.07% of population)

#7. Western Africa

- 90 speakers (0.08% of population)

#6. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 128 speakers (0.12% of population)

#5. Vietnamese

- 271 speakers (0.24% of population)

#4. German

- 289 speakers (0.26% of population)

#3. Other Asian Languages

- 306 speakers (0.28% of population)

#2. Chinese

- 938 speakers (0.85% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 24,821 speakers (22.4% of population)