Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Tyler and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Tyler metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Marius Dobilas // Shutterstock

#10. Swahili

- 184 speakers (0.07% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#9. Arabic

- 193 speakers (0.07% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#8. French

- 213 speakers (0.08% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

elxeneize // Shutterstock

#7. German

- 217 speakers (0.08% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Chinese

- 389 speakers (0.14% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#5. Urdu

- 408 speakers (0.15% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fela Sanu // Shutterstock

#4. Western Africa

- 427 speakers (0.16% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#3. Vietnamese

- 528 speakers (0.2% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#2. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 765 speakers (0.28% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 44,563 speakers (16.47% of population)