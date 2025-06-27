Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Odessa and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Odessa metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Khmer

- 419 speakers (0.13% of population)

#9. Swahili

- 486 speakers (0.15% of population)

#8. Other Asian Languages

- 566 speakers (0.17% of population)

#7. German

- 618 speakers (0.19% of population)

#6. Chinese

- 619 speakers (0.19% of population)

#5. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 720 speakers (0.22% of population)

#4. Vietnamese

- 862 speakers (0.26% of population)

#3. Arabic

- 1,076 speakers (0.33% of population)

#2. Western Africa

- 1,155 speakers (0.35% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 118,829 speakers (36.21% of population)