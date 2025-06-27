Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Dallas and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a ranking of the most common languages spoken at home in the Dallas metro area. (Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock/Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Dallas metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#10. French

- 30,222 speakers (0.39% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Vixit // Shutterstock

#9. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

- 31,343 speakers (0.4% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#8. Urdu

- 32,408 speakers (0.42% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fela Sanu // Shutterstock

#7. Western Africa

- 36,549 speakers (0.47% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#6. Arabic

- 42,557 speakers (0.55% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Ross // Shutterstock

#5. Telugu

- 42,963 speakers (0.55% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#4. Hindi

- 46,094 speakers (0.59% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Chinese

- 59,652 speakers (0.76% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#2. Vietnamese

- 78,109 speakers (1.0% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 1,659,527 speakers (21.26% of population)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!