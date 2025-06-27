Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Corpus Christi and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Corpus Christi metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Russian

- 354 speakers (0.07% of population)

#9. Hindi

- 382 speakers (0.08% of population)

#8. Portuguese

- 433 speakers (0.09% of population)

#7. French

- 538 speakers (0.11% of population)

#6. Korean

- 578 speakers (0.12% of population)

#5. German

- 776 speakers (0.16% of population)

#4. Vietnamese

- 952 speakers (0.19% of population)

#3. Chinese

- 1,286 speakers (0.26% of population)

#2. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 2,202 speakers (0.45% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 152,368 speakers (31.04% of population)