Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Amarillo and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Amarillo metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. French

- 349 speakers (0.13% of population)

#9. German

- 363 speakers (0.13% of population)

#8. Chinese

- 460 speakers (0.17% of population)

#7. Arabic

- 614 speakers (0.23% of population)

#6. Afro-Asiatic Languages

- 765 speakers (0.28% of population)

#5. Tai-Kadai Languages (e.g. Lao)

- 894 speakers (0.33% of population)

#4. Swahili

- 951 speakers (0.35% of population)

#3. Vietnamese

- 1,967 speakers (0.72% of population)

#2. Other Asian Languages

- 2,598 speakers (0.95% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 41,809 speakers (15.35% of population)