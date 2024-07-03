Morgan Wallen's finally releasing "Lies Lies Lies"

After months of teasing "Lies Lies Lies," Morgan Wallen is finally set to drop it on Friday.



According to a press release, Morgan first recorded "Lies Lies Lies" at London's Studio Two at Abbey Road Studios on Dec. 5, 2023, after a sold-out show at The O2 two days prior.



While the full song's not out yet, Morgan shared a clip of him performing it from Abbey Road Studios.



"Lies, lies, lies/ Look into my eyes, eyes, eyes/ I'm still a fool for you/ Nothin' I wouldn't do for you/ Lies, lies, lies/ Girl, I'm on a downhill dive/ Habits and hard heartbreaks are hard to break/ So I just tell the same old lies, liеs, lies/ Yeah, baby, I can try, try, try," Morgan sings in the chorus of the heartbreak number.



Morgan recently celebrated his latest #1 with the Post Malone-assisted "I Had Some Help." His collab with ERNEST, "Cowgirls," is currently #2 on the country charts.



Morgan will be spending Fourth of July across the pond for his headlining debut at London's BST Hyde Park. He'll return stateside for his next One Night at a Time Tour stop in Tampa, Florida, on July 11.



For Morgan's full tour schedule, head to morganwallen.com.

You can presave "Lies Lies Lies" now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

