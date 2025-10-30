Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem with 2026 tour

Morgan Wallen fans will have 21 more chances to see the superstar in concert in 2026.

The "I Got Better" hitmaker will kick off the Still the Problem 2026 tour April 10 with two nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The trek will hit 11 cities, playing two consecutive nights at each stadium, save for the April 18 date at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The tour's set to wrap Aug. 1 in Philadelphia.

Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Flatland Cavalry, Hudson Westbrook, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Blake Whiten are all part of the show's rotating lineup of talent.

Registration for presales is open now online, ahead of tickets going on sale to the public Nov. 7.

Morgan's Still the Problem 2026 tour takes its name from his fourth studio album, I'm the Problem, which has spent a dozen weeks atop Billboard's all-genre album ranking.

