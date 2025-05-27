Morgan Wallen dominates the 'Billboard' Hot 100

Taking over the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 isn't a "problem" for Morgan Wallen, especially with some help from Canadian pop star Tate McRae.

"What I Want," their duet that appears on Morgan's new album, I'm the Problem, has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's Tate's first #1 on that tally and Morgan's fourth.

In all, six songs from Morgan's I'm the Problem are in the top 10, and he also rules the top three spots. After "What I Want," "Just in Case" is #2 and "I'm the Problem" is #3. He's the first primarily country artist to grab the top three in the 66-year history of the Hot 100.

In addition, "I Got Better" is #7, "Superman" is #8 and "Love Somebody" is #10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.