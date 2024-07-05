Morgan Wallen serves up "Lies Lies Lies"

By Jeremy Chua

Morgan Wallen's hotly anticipated "Lies Lies Lies" has arrived on digital platforms. 

Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, Chris Tompkins and Daniel Ross penned the midtempo track chronicling a persona's aching, post-breakup reflection.

"To act like I don't give a damn but I do/ Bet you're missing me bad as I miss you/ Snowballs to a phone call/ Sounding something stupid/ Baby, 'cause the truth is/ The ninety proof is tellin' me," Morgan sings in a verse.

He continues in the chorus, "Lies, lies, lies/ Look into my eyes, eyes, eyes/ I'm still a fool for you/ Nothing I wouldn't do for you/ Lies, lies, lies/ Girl, I'm on a downhill dive/ Habits and hard heartbreaks are hard to break/ So I just tell the same old/ Lies, lies, lying to myself."

"Lies Lies Lies" is Morgan's latest release following his #1 hit with Post Malone, "I Had Some Help." Morgan's also currently #2 on the country charts with the ERNEST-assisted "Cowgirls."

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer recently made his headlining debut at London's BST Hyde Park. His upcoming One Night at a Time Tour shows include stops in Tampa, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Arlington, Texas; and more. For tickets, head to Morgan's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!