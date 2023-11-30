Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman among Billboard's 2023 top country artists

Billboard has released its year-end charts and revealed 2023's top country artists.



On the all-genre charts, Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" and One Thing At A Time sit atop the Hot 100 songs and Billboard 200 album charts, respectively. Morgan is also the second top artist across all formats, behind Taylor Swift.



In terms of country-specific charts, the top 10 Country Airplay artists are Morgan, Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean and Cole Swindell.



Morgan's "Last Night," Bailey's "Rock and a Hard Place," Tyler's "Dancin' in the Country," Luke's cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" and Jelly's "Need a Favor" are the top five songs on the 2023 year-end Country Airplay songs chart.



For the full list of year-end stats, check out the November 24 issue of Billboard Country Update.

