Morgan Wallen drops surprise new song + more from 'Abbey Road Sessions'

Rich Polk/NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Morgan Wallen has surprised-dropped a seven-video YouTube series, Abbey Road Sessions.

The collection comprises in-studio performances he recorded while he was in London. 

"Recorded a new song, some favorites, and a cover with my band in London at @abbeyroadstudios - you can find them on my YouTube now!" Morgan shares on Instagram.

Among the videos are an unreleased new song, "Lies Lies Lies," and a cover of rock band Nothing But Thieves' "Graveyard Whistling."

Additionally, Morgan recently teased on Instagram that he's back in the recording studio working on new music with longtime collaborator and producer Joey Moi.

Morgan's latest album is 2023's One Thing At A Time. He's currently #5 and #8 on the country charts with his collab with Thomas Rhett"Mamaw's House," and the Eric Church-assisted "Man Made a Bar."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!