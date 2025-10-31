Mitchell Tenpenny's new video might send you to 'Therapy'

Just in time for Halloween, Mitchell Tenpenny's getting a little creepy.

In the video for his new song, "Therapy," the "Drunk Me" hitmaker plays a personal assistant who's just a little too omnipresent.

The track itself, however, is about a relationship gone wrong.

“My song ‘Therapy’ is not really about anyone specific," Mitchell clarifies, "but more of a lighthearted, bitter song when somebody just does you wrong. You just want to have that anthem to scream out to make yourself feel better as you’re driving through the day."

"Just have fun with it, don’t take it too seriously, and I hope it helps you!” he adds.

"Therapy" follows Mitchell's latest album, The 3rd, which came out in 2024.

