Miranda Lambert's taking you to "No Man's Land" soon

Miranda Lambert will drop a new song, "No Man's Land," on Wednesday.



The announcement arrived on Miranda's socials alongside a 45-second preview clip of the track.



"Even when she's in your arms she's still no man's land/ So love her like a mustang/ Like a wild thing/ Better let her run free/ If she wants to love you/ You let her love you/ You give her everything/ The fire in your chest/ The very last breath of the boy who's unraveling/ The man who's obsessed with the woman, the girl, the wide open world in your hands/ She's no man's land," Miranda sings over strummed guitar chords.



"No Man's Land" will be the latest preview of Miranda's new album, Postcards From Texas, and follows the earlier released "Alimony," "Dammit Randy" and lead single "Wranglers."

Postcards From Texas drops Sept. 13 and is available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the track list for Postcards From Texas:

"Armadillo"

"Dammit Randy"

"Looking Back on Luckenbach"

"Santa Fe"

"January Heart"

"Wranglers"

"Run"

"Alimony"

"I Hate Love Songs"

"No Man's Land"

"B**** on the Sauce (Just Drunk)"

"Way Too Good at Breaking My Heart"

"Wildfire"

"Living on the Run"

