Miranda Lambert's got a new duet coming

ager for new music from Miranda Lambert? Well, you won't have to wait long.



Miranda has announced that she's dropping a new duet, "Space in My Heart," with Latin pop artist Enrique Iglesias on February 22.



"Texas meets Spain! [cowboy emoji] Can't wait for y'all to hear this one," Miranda shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.



Enrique also teased a snippet of the forthcoming track.



"You don't love me yet/ But I know you will/ If you only felt half of what I feel/ If you ever go/ I will never change/ There's a space in my heart/ And it's just your shape," Miranda sings as Enrique harmonizes over a brisk production.



Miranda's latest release is her collab with Leon Bridges, "If You Were Mine," which arrived in June 2023. Her latest full-length album is 2022's Palomino.

