Miranda Lambert saddles up for final Vegas shows

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Miranda Lambert is wrapping up her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency with nine shows in March and April.

The final dates are slated for March 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30, and April 3, 5 and 6.

"As someone who's lived on a bus and toured from city-to-city for more than half my life, having a Vegas residency has been such a fun change of pace creatively," Miranda shares. "The band and I are excited to keep this party going!"

Tickets for the final shows go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. PT. 

Presale for Miranda's fan club members begins Tuesday, December 5, at 10 a.m. PT. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, December 5, at 12 p.m. PT.

To grab tickets and for more information on Miranda's Vegas residency, visit ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

