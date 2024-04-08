Miranda Lambert adds new spring + summer tour dates

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Following her Velvet Rodeo Vegas residency wrap, Miranda Lambert has added new spring and summer tour dates.

"I've been touring since I was 19 years old, so it was nice to step away from the road for a bit and settle into Vegas," Miranda tells the press. "That gave us time to miss touring though, so I cannot wait to get back out there on Elvira, my home away from home, and visit the fans across the country that we haven't seen in a while."

The 17-date trek kicks off April 19 in Ashland, Kentucky, and will hit California, Texas, South Carolina, New York and more, before concluding in Gautier, Mississippi, on September 27.

Tickets to the newly added shows go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time at Miranda's website.

On the music front, Miranda's latest album is 2022's Palomino. Following that, she released several duets, including "If You Were Mine" with Leon Bridges and "Space in My Heart" with Enrique Iglesias.

