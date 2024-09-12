Midland debuts "Lone Star Star of Mind" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Midland brought their "Lone Star State of Mind" to Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Donning denim, blazers and cowboy hats, the trio debuted the unreleased midtempo track on the ABC late-night talk show, backed up by their Western-clad band.



You can find the studio version of "Lone Star State of Mind" on Midland's forthcoming new album, Barely Blue. The project drops Sept. 20 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the Barely Blue track list:

"Lucky Sometimes"

"Barely Blue"

"Better Than a Memory"

"Old Fashioned Feeling"

"Vegas"

"Baby It's You"

"Halfway to Heaven"

"Lone Star State of Mind"

