Mickey Guyton announces surprise duet with Kane Brown

After several video teases on social media, Mickey Guyton's finally revealed the title and duet partner of her upcoming song.



The track is titled "Nothing Compares To You" and will feature country hitmaker Kane Brown.



"Alright y'all, no more bleeping [grinning squinting face emoji] SO excited for you to hear 'Nothing Compares To You' featuring my brother Kane Brown this Friday, July 14th!" Mickey captions her Instagram video announcement.



This duet will be Mickey's first song released this year. Earlier in January, she collaborated with Lukas Graham on his song "Home Movies." Mickey's latest songs are "I Still Pray," "How You Love Someone" and "Somethin' Bout You," all of which dropped in 2022.



"Nothing Compares To You" is available for presave now.

