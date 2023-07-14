Mickey Guyton + Kane Brown drop "Nothing Compares To You"

Courtesy of Capitol Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Mickey Guyton has enlisted Kane Brown for her new single, "Nothing Compares To You."

Tyler Hubbard, pop artist Bebe Rexha and hit songsmith Jordan Schmidt wrote the romantic ode, and Tyler and Jordan produced it, as well.

"Take my money and all of my time/ All of my favorite songs that I write/ If I ain't got you, baby/ Nothing will do, baby/ 'Cause nothing compares/ Nothing compares to you," Mickey and Kane sing over a soaring country-pop production.

Of her new single, Mickey shares, "This song said everything I needed to about my relationship with my husband and really spoke to me the moment I heard it. Having been a fan of Kane’s from the beginning, I felt this was the perfect song for us to do together. I’m so thankful Tyler, Bebe, and Jordan trusted us with this beautiful song!"

Prior to "Nothing Compares To You," Mickey released "How You Love Someone," "I Still Pray" and "Somethin’ Bout You" in 2022.

Mickey's set to join Shania Twain for several stops on her Queen Of Me Tour. For more information, visit mickeyguyton.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!