Michael B. Jordan stars in 'The Thomas Crown Affair' teaser trailer

Michael B. Jordan appears on the poster for 'The Thomas Crown Affair.' (Amazon MGM Studios)

The official teaser trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair has arrived.

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for the upcoming take on the heist thriller story.

Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan directs, stars in and produces the film, "where the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody’s watching," according to an official description.

The movie follows an art thief, played by Jordan, who goes head to head with an insurance investigator who may be smart enough to catch him, played by Adria Arjona.

The trailer finds Jordan going through the necessary steps to steal a famous work of art.

"I've been taking risks my entire life. But last night it was different. I felt alive," Jordan's Thomas Crown says. "My heart was racing. Every step was part of a plan. Things slowed down. It was silent. And I was surprised how easy it was. But I'm not finished yet. That's what excites me."

Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira and Pilou Asbæk also star in the film, which is based on a screenplay by Alan R. Trustman with a story by Trustman and Drew Pearce. This screenplay was written by Pearce and Jason Hall.

The original 1968 movie starred Steve McQueen as the self-made millionaire who masterminds a heist. Faye Dunaway costars in it as an investigator hired to find out exactly what happened. Another film version of the story released in 1999, and starred Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.

The Thomas Crown Affair will release in theaters on March 5, 2027.

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