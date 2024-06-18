Megan Moroney's 'Am I Okay?' will leave you wondering if she's OK

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

Wondering why Megan Moroney named her forthcoming sophomore album Am I Okay? Well, she's got the answer for you.

"'Am I Okay?' is the title track of my album, and it just felt fitting because I think the album is an emotional roller coaster," Megan tells ABC Audio. "I think after every song, [a] fair question would be, 'Is she OK?', whether it's good or bad. So I think it really ties things together."

"At the beginning, you're like, 'Am I OK?' And then by the end, it's like, 'Oh, I don't think she is.'"

Am I Okay? drops July 12 and is available for preorder and presave now. While you wait, check out "Man on the Moon," "Indifferent," "No Caller ID" and "28th of June" wherever you listen to music.

Megan's currently opening for Kenny Chesney on his Sun Goes Down Tour, with upcoming stops in Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Seattle. For tickets and a full list of dates, head Megan's website.

