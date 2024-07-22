Megan Moroney's 'Am I Okay?' lands in top 10 of 'Billboard' 200 chart

Cece Dawson / Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records

By Jeremy Chua

Megan Moroney's Am I Okay? has debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 14-track project, which arrived July 12, earned 43,000 equivalent album units, according to Billboard. 

This feat marks a milestone for Megan as it's her "largest week by units."

Am I Okay? is Megan's follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, Lucky, which spawned the #1 hit "Tennessee Orange."

Megan's currently on the road opening for Kenny Chesney on his Sun Goes Down Tour. You can grab tickets now at meganmoroney.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

