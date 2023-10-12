Megan Moroney takes "Tennessee Orange" to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Megan Moroney recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her chart-topping hit, "Tennessee Orange."

Decked in a sparkling gold dress and white boots, Megan shined as she delivered her debut single, which hit #1 on country radio earlier in June.

"This song has taken me farther than I ever could've imagined, God is so good," Megan wrote on Instagram when she earned her career-first #1.

"Tennessee Orange" is the lead single off Megan's debut album, Lucky, which arrived in May. The project received the deluxe treatment in September with three additional songs.

Megan's currently #38 and ascending the country charts with her new single, "I'm Not Pretty." She's also on the road on her sold-out headlining The Lucky Tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

