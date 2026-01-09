Megan Moroney takes flight for 'Cloud 9' track reveal

The track listing for Megan Moroney's Cloud 9 is written in the sky, in a new airplane-themed video that reveals the details of her third studio album.

In the clip, Megan's at the airport exiting a plane emblazoned with the logo C9MM3, smiling as she reacts to the 15 titles written in smoke across the heavens.

In addition to her current hits "6 Months Later" and "Beautiful Things," Cloud 9 includes collaborations with pop superstar Ed Sheeran on "I Only Miss You" and Kacey Musgraves on "Bells & Whistles." Megan also co-produced two tracks, "Wedding Dress" and "Table for Two."

She's also just revealed a vinyl variant known as Tiger Cloud - BTS Edition with alternate cover art and more than 50 behind-the-scenes photos.

Here's the complete track listing for Megan's Cloud 9, which arrives Feb. 20:

"Cloud 9"

"Medicine"

"6 Months Later"

"Stupid"

"Beautiful Things"

"Convincing"

"Liars & Tigers & Bears"

"I Only Miss You (featuring Ed Sheeran)"

"Wedding Dress"

"Change of Heart"

"Bells & Whistles (featuring Kacey Musgraves)"

"Table for Two"

"Wish I Didn't"

"Who Hurt You?"

"Waiting on the Rain"

