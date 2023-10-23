Megan Moroney shares how interning for Kristian Bush led to him producing her debut album, 'Lucky'

It's not every day that an undergraduate gets to intern for a Grammy winner. But that was certainly the case for rising country artist Megan Moroney.



While studying at the University of Georgia, Megan did an internship with Sugarland's Kristian Bush and his brother, Brandon. Speaking to ABC Audio recently, Megan recounted how that exciting opportunity happened and how it led to him producing her debut album.



"From the music business program, they made you get an internship. And the head of the music business program over there, David Barbee, was like, 'This is the best opportunity I can give you. You need to go be a publishing intern for the Bush brothers. I know it sucks that you have to drive to Atlanta and there's easier ones here that you could just go to and just check the box of having an internship,'" Megan recalls of their conversation.



"But he was like, 'This is the best thing.' So I interned for them," she shares.



As soon as Megan stepped into their studio, she was in awe of the numerous Grammy awards on display. "OK, we're keeping our mouth shut. I've written one song," she laughs, recounting what she told herself then.



Megan's relationship with Kristian was reignited when she arrived in Music City to pursue her singer/songwriter career.



"Once I actually moved to Nashville, [Kristian] checked in a couple of months after and I was like, 'Hey, do you think you guys can maybe make some demos?'" Megan shares. "He checked in to see how things were doing, and I was like, 'I need your help.' And yeah, he helped me and then became my producer. So it's really cool."



Megan's Kristian Bush-produced debut album, Lucky, is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.