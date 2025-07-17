Megan Moroney mans the Karma Now! Hotline in '6 Months Later' video

Megan Moroney's dishing out revenge in the slapstick new video for "6 Months Later."

Megan plays multiple roles in the fun clip, including a glamorous fitness instructor on TV, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in her bedroom and an operator at the Karma Now! Hotline.

Thanks to that service, the hunky ex-boyfriend gets what's coming to him, including a cold shower, some bad milk and meat, and a face-plant in a pile of garbage.

A bell rings and a hot pink alarm flashes at the hotline when "what doesn't kill you calls you six months later," just like the song says.

You can check out the "6 Months Later" video now, which Megan co-directed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.