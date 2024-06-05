Megan Moroney makes 'Tonight Show' debut with "No Caller ID"

Megan Moroney made her long-awaited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon debut on Tuesday.



Donning a silver dress, Megan performed the emotional "No Caller ID" onstage with her band.



"Here you come again, and there you go/ No coincidence, you always know/ When I'm movin' on, you move back in/ With a half-a**, 'Sorry, how you've been?'/ Why do you do it? Do you just hate losin'?/ Here you come again, who could it be?/ It's 3 a.m., no caller ID," Megan sang as she strummed her silver glitter-adorned acoustic guitar.



"SO HAPPY I CANT BELIEVE THIS ISNT AI," Megan said on social platform X while resharing a fan's X post featuring photos of her on television.



"No Caller ID" previews Megan's sophomore album, Am I Okay?, which arrives July 12 and is available for preorder and presave now.



If you're going to be in Nashville for CMA Fest, you can catch Megan's performance at the Chevy Riverfront Stage and Nissan Stadium main stage on Sunday. More details can be found at cmafest.com.

